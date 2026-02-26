Centurion Corporation H2 profit drops 82% to S$40.9 million on lower fair-value gains

For the full year, net profit was down 67 per cent to S$114.8 million

The board proposed a special dividend in the form of a distribution in specie of one CAReit unit for every 10 ordinary shares held in the company. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Centurion Corporation on Thursday (Feb 26) posted a 82 per cent drop in net profit to S$40.9 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$226.6 million in the previous corresponding period.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2025, net profit was down 67 per cent to S$114.8 million.

The decrease came mainly from a lower fair-value gain of S$22.9 million recorded on investment properties in 2025, compared to the exceptional fair-value gain of S$219.1 million in 2024, the specialised accommodation-assets operator said in a bourse filing.

In addition, S$50.8 million was incurred as costs in connection with the initial public offering of Centurion Accommodation Real Estate Investment Trust (CAReit) in September 2025, the group said.

Earnings per share for the full year stood at S$0.1365, down from S$0.4101 the previous year.

Revenue for the second half rose 20.1 per cent to S$155.2 million, from S$129.2 million the year before.

For the full year, revenue was up 17 per cent to S$295.9 million.

A final dividend of S$0.02 per share has been recommended for the year, unchanged from the year before.

The board also proposed a special dividend in the form of a distribution in specie of one CAReit unit for every 10 ordinary shares held in the company.

The date payable will be announced later, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Kong Chee Min, chief executive officer of Centurion Corporation, said: “Following the spin-off of CAReit, the group is well-positioned to pursue new opportunities at scale, entering our next phase of growth.

“Our focus remains on expanding strategically across new geographies and segments while maintaining operational discipline and capital efficiency.”

Shares of Centurion ended at S$1.59, up S$0.03 or 1.9 per cent on Thursday, before the release of the results.