The Business Times
business-time-50

Centurion H1 net profit drops 64% to S$26.5 million

It faced higher net fair value losses on investment properties and a share of losses from associated companies

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 10:37 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Centurion expects revenue for H2 this year to reach approximately S$190 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of around 22 per cent.
    • Centurion expects revenue for H2 this year to reach approximately S$190 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of around 22 per cent. PHOTO: CENTURION CORPORATION

    [SINGAPORE] Centurion Corporation reported a 64 per cent drop in net profit for its first half ended Jun 30, falling to S$26.5 million from S$73.9 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

    This comes on the back of higher net fair value losses on investment properties and a share of losses from associated companies, the group’s regulatory filing on Wednesday (Aug 12) noted.

    Revenue for the half year grew 31 per cent to S$184.9 million, up from S$140.7 million previously.

    However, net fair value loss on investment properties widened to S$32.8 million for H1, compared with a net fair value loss of S$3.5 million in the year-ago period. This included S$19.1 million in stamp duties paid for the acquisition of Macquarie Park by Centurion Accommodation Real Estate Investment Trust (CAReit).

    Centurion also recorded a S$4.2 million share of losses from associated companies in H1 2026, compared with a S$27.8 million share of profit in H1 2025.

    This was largely due to finance costs incurred by an associated company from the prepayment of a loan following the sale of Macquarie Park to CAReit, as well as losses from the divestment of two assets held under its US Fund.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The year-ago figure included S$28.4 million in profit from purpose-built worker accommodation asset Westlite Mandai, which was then an associate but became a Centurion subsidiary in September 2025.

    Excluding fair value adjustments, profit from core business operations attributable to equity holders fell 16 per cent to S$48.8 million from S$57.8 million in the year-ago period, due to higher non-controlling interests following the spin-off of CAReit.

    Top-line growth was supported by contributions from Westlite Mandai following its consolidation, new operational beds in Singapore and Malaysia, and the commencement of operations at EPIISOD Macquarie Park in Australia in January 2026.

    Revenue from the purpose-built worker accommodation segment in H1 grew 32 per cent year on year to S$143.1 million, from S$108.6 million a year ago.

    Student accommodation revenue increased 31 per cent to S$40.6 million in H1, as contributions from Australia more than doubled to S$16.5 million.

    Earnings per share for H1 stood at S$0.0315 a share, down from S$0.0879 a share a year earlier.

    The board declared an interim dividend of S$0.02 a share for H1 2026, unchanged from a year ago. The dividend will be paid on Sep 30.

    Centurion expects revenue for H2 to reach approximately S$190 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of around 22 per cent.

    Centurion CEO Kong Chee Min said: “We remain focused on growing our revenue streams across multiple platforms, advancing our development pipeline, and recycling capital by developing and stabilising assets for potential injection into CAReit.”

    Shares of Centurion ended flat at S$1.70 prior to the news on Wednesday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Centurion CorpFinancial results

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The changes include more time for single-family offices to hire investment professionals, and less onerous monitoring of minimum AUM in designated investments.

    MAS eases family office tax rules, widens AML checks as Singapore vies for global wealth

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    SGX’s adjusted net profit jumped 25% year on year to S$759.5 million in FY2026.

    SGX’s record year masks Singapore’s equities challenge

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More