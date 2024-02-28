Centurion H2 net profit up 198% to S$114.8 million, powered by demand for specialised accommodation

SPECIALISED accommodation assets operator Centurion Corporation reported a net profit of S$114.8 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2023, a 198 per cent jump from S$38.5 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

The results translate to an earnings per share of S$0.1821, up from the earnings of S$0.085 per share in H2 2022.

The group said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Feb 28) that the substantial increase in net profits can be attributed to a net fair-value gain on its investment properties of S$84.8 million in FY 2023, up from S$19.0 million in the previous financial year.

Excluding fair-value adjustments and one-off items, net profit from the group’s core business operations rose 21 per cent in FY 2023 to S$69.2 million, from S$57.1 million in FY 2022.

In FY 2023, Centurion’s revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year to S$207.4 million, on the back of strong revenue contributions from the group’s portfolio of purpose-built workers accommodation and purpose-built student accommodation across markets in which the group operates.

The group was operating 34 purpose-built workers’ and student accommodation assets, totalling 67,377 beds in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the UK and the US as at Dec 31, 2023.

The robust growth trajectory is further reflected in the 22 per cent jump in H2 2023 revenue to S$109.3 million, up from S$89.9 million in the same period in the year before, noted the group.