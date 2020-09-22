Centurion invites noteholders to exchange, sell S$60m due-2022 notes

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WORKER and student accommodation provider Centurion is inviting holders of its existing S$60 million due-2022 notes to exchange them for new 3.5-year notes at a premium and/or to sell them for cash at par.
It is looking to exchange any and all of those outstanding notes...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes