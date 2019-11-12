You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Centurion posts 21% rise in Q3 net profit, makes new appointments

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 9:42 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

NET profit for Centurion Corporation rose 21 per cent to S$8.8 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, the student and worker dormitory operator said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 17 per cent to S$33.1 million on the back of new properties added to its operating portfolio as well as additional beds from an asset enhancement programme in RMIT Village Melbourne Australia and higher occupancy rates in its Singapore workers accommodation.

Earnings per share was 1.05 Singapore cents, up from 0.87 cent a year ago.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, net profit edged up 3 per cent to S$26.9 million and revenue rose 10 per cent to S$97.3 million. Earnings per share improved to 3.2 Singapore cents from 3.12 cents in the corresponding period of the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No dividend was declared for the period under review.

SEE ALSO

Centurion aims to boost student, worker accommodation portfolio

"We have seen our growth strategy in the specialised accommodation business bear fruit, with our new assets in Australia, the UK and Singapore contributing to our strong performance," said Centurion CEO Kong Chee Min.

"We have increased our portfolio of beds by 18 per cent over the past year, which is yielding stable, recurring income streams and putting us on track to deliver growth for the full year."

In a separate filing, Centurion said that non-executive director Wong Kok Hoe would be redesignated to executive director and appointed deputy chairman of the board. He will cease to be chairman of the board and a member of the remuneration committee.

Mr Wong is the group chief operating officer and a director of Centurion Global and a director of Centurion Properties, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centurion Global. Both entities are controlling shareholders of Centurion Corp.

The board also appointed Lee Wei Loon as independent non-executive director, a move which it said would "strengthen the board's capability and add to its diverse breadth of industry experience, knowledge and experience". Mr Lee was also appointed a member of the remuneration committee.

Centurion shares closed flat at S$0.425 on Tuesday before the announcements were made.

Companies & Markets

BreadTalk posts 81% slump in Q3 net profit to S$513,000 on higher expenses

CDL posts 33.7% drop in Q3 net profit to S$115m

Pine Capital expects wider half-year net loss on one-off costs

Cromwell E-Reit posts 1% rise in Q3 DPU to 1.01 euro cents

UOL Q3 net profit slips 7% to S$80m on lower property development earnings

Cosco posts 46% fall in Q3 net profit to S$1.2m on higher operating costs

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 09:30 PM
Consumer

EU court says Israel settlement goods must be labelled

[BRUSSELS] Food products from Israeli-occupied territories must be labelled as such to avoid misleading consumers,...

Nov 12, 2019 09:14 PM
Consumer

Tyson Foods misses quarterly sales estimates

[BENGALURU] Tyson Foods Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as the No 1 meat...

Nov 12, 2019 09:11 PM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk posts 81% slump in Q3 net profit to S$513,000 on higher expenses

MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage player BreadTalk Group has posted an 81 per cent drop in its third-quarter net...

Nov 12, 2019 08:52 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL posts 33.7% drop in Q3 net profit to S$115m

CITY Developments Limited's (CDL) third-quarter net profit sank 33.7 per cent year-on-year to S$114.96 million,...

Nov 12, 2019 08:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Pine Capital expects wider half-year net loss on one-off costs

CATALIST-LISTED investment firm Pine Capital, which had recently been in a legal tussle with its former chairman,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly