Centurion wins Kranji Close purpose-built dormitory site tender with S$343 million offer; trumps 9 other bidders

The gross plot ratio of 3.0 allows for a development with a capacity of 7,000 beds

The development is slated for completion in Q2 2028, and set to be operationally ready in Q3 that same year. PHOTO: CENTURION

[SINGAPORE] Centurion said on Wednesday (Aug 5) that it has been awarded the tender for a purpose-built dormitory site in Kranji Close, Singapore, as it offered the highest bid of S$343 million.

The site covers about 22,079 square metres and has a gross plot ratio of 3.0, allowing for a development with a capacity of 7,000 beds. It is held on a 30-year lease. The tender closed on Jun 12, 2026, and drew 10 bids.

The company intends to develop the asset via a joint venture, in which Centurion will hold a 90 per cent stake with a partner holding 10 per cent, subject to the Building and Construction Authority’s consent and approval.

The site will be built to comply with new dormitory standards, and will integrate design innovations to “enhance the resident living experience and pandemic resilience”, said the company. The development is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2028, and set to be operationally ready in the third quarter of that same year.

As at Jun 30, Centurion owns and operates 10 purpose-built worker accommodation assets in Singapore with a total capacity of 41,898 beds, comprising six purpose-built dormitories with 34,642 beds and four quick build dormitories with 7,256 beds.