You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Century Sunshine Group defaults on S$101.75m, 7 per cent notes

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 11:50 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

CENTURY Sunshine Group has defaulted on the S$101.75 million, 7 per cent fixed rate notes, said the Hong Kong listed company specialising in ecological fertiliser business in China.

In a regulatory filing, Century Sunshine said "notwithstanding its efforts", it was not able to refinance the notes. The company did not have adequate cash to redeem the notes on their maturity on July 3.

The notes were issued under its S$300 million multi-currency medium-term note programme established in 2015.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Biolidics elaborates on scrapped deal with virus test kit distributor in the US

Darco Water Tech's audit panel calls for deputy chairman to recuse himself from project

Hibiki fund says will vote against Accordia Golf Trust divestment unless price is raised

Miyoshi expects a Q3 loss triggered by pandemic

Broker's take: KGI 'neutral' on Singapore O&G, cites risks from skin clinic, falling birth rates

Acra rejects BDO's application to resign as Mirach Energy auditor

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

[OTTAWA] Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China's move to impose national...

Jul 3, 2020 11:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics elaborates on scrapped deal with virus test kit distributor in the US

CATALIST-listed company Biolidics issued a statement on Friday to explain why its deal with Aytu Bioscience to...

Jul 3, 2020 11:43 PM
Consumer

Britain's Tesco demands supplier price cuts by July 10: source

[LONDON] Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, has given suppliers until July 10 to agree price reductions as...

Jul 3, 2020 11:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

EU opens bidding for 1b euros from clean technology fund

[BRUSSELS] Clean technology projects are in line for a billion-euro (S$1.57 billion) slice of support from the...

UPDATED 12 min ago
Jul 3, 2020 10:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Convertible bond issues surge in coronavirus-hit market

[LONDON] The volume of convertible bond sales has reached its highest levels since 2007 this year as companies rush...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.