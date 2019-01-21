You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CEO of Frasers Centrepoint Trust manager Chew Tuan Chiong to retire in 2019

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 8:05 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CHEW Tuan Chiong, chief executive of Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management, will step down by year-end, the manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust said on Monday morning.

Dr Chew, now 61, has told the board that he plans to retire from his roles as CEO and executive director. He is due to reach the national minimum retirement age of 62 in 2019.

His successor "will be announced in due course", Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management chairman Cheong Choong Kong said in a statement, citing "an effective succession programme" at the firm.

Since Dr Chew joined in 2010, the trust's assets have grown from S$1.52 billion to S$2.84 billion, the manager noted in its announcement. Over the same period, distribution per unit has risen - from 8.2 Singapore cents for the year ended Sept 30, 2010, to 12.015 Singapore cents for the period to Sept 30, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

BP_RValtitude_210119_2.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Real Estate

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

BT_20190121_RMWWT_3673667.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Technology

Tech firm WWT looks to Asia-Pacific for expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening