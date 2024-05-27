CFA Institute launches new private equity certificate

CFA Institute has launched a new private equity certificate programme for professionals with one to three years of experience in the field, as well as those aspiring to such roles.

The programme covers the skills needed to analyse private equity investments, assess deals and leverage value-creation strategies, the institute announced on May 22.

“The private equity certificate meets the learning needs of interns, analysts and associates at private equity firms or investment banks and individuals currently pursuing relevant degrees,” added the global association of investment professionals.

The programme also serves small to mid-sized private equity firms seeking training content for new employees.

The self-paced, intermediate-level programme comprises five courses:

Private markets essentials Private equity Private debt for private equity practitioners Intermediate financial modelling General partner perspectives

It is focused on the practical modelling skills and outcomes expected of an analyst or associate in a private equity firm. Students will receive a digital badge and certificate after finishing all courses and a 60-question final assessment.

Richard Fernand, head of certificate management at CFA Institute, noted that the new certificate complements the foundational level private markets and alternatives certificate launched by CFA Institute last year.

“Looking ahead, CFA Institute plans to introduce an additional private markets certificate next year, providing learners with access to advanced-level private equity modelling,” said Fernand, adding that the organisation will continue meeting the evolving needs of the investment profession.