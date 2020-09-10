CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold'; flags growth opportunities via M&A

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on contract manufacturer Hi-P International with a "hold" recommendation and a target price of S$1.23.
The counter closed at S$1.17 on Wednesday, down S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent.
"Given its net cash balance sheet (of S$197 million) as at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes