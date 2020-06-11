CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'hold'

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CGS-CIMB, in a note on Tuesday, upgraded its rating on Dairy Farm International to "hold" from "reduce" and raised its target price to US$5.45 from US$4.38 as most of the company's main markets slowly ease out of Covid-19 lockdowns.
CGS-CIMB analyst Cezzane See has...
