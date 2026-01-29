CGSI raises target price on OUE Reit to S$0.41 on better-than-expected 2025 earnings, positive outlook

Analysts keep ‘add’ call management’s positive view on rental revisions for commercial assets

The manager of OUE Reit posted a distribution per unit of S$0.0125 for the second half ended December, up 10.6 per cent year on year from S$0.0113. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] CGS international raised its target price for OUE Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) to S$0.41 from S$0.38 on the back of better-than-expected 2025 earnings and positive outlook for 2026.

Analysts Lock Mun Yee and Li Jialin kept their “add” call on the counter, given the management’s positive view on rental revisions for commercial assets, and the better outlook for the hospitality segment, driven by a stronger event calendar.

They also expect interest expense savings and benefits from the potential acquisition of a Sydney CBD Office, they said in a note on Wednesday (Jan 28).