Chairmen lead insider buying as earnings season begins

INSIDE INSIGHTS

Twenty primary-listed companies conduct buybacks totalling S$20 million, half the previous week’s run rate

JustCo executive chairman and CEO Kong Wan Sing raised his direct interest in the company to 0.37% after buying 80,000 shares at S$0.41 each on Oct 21. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Over the five trading sessions from Oct 16 to 22, more than 70 filings relating to directors’ interests and substantial shareholdings were lodged across 40 primary-listed stocks.

Directors or chief executive officers reported 29 acquisitions and one disposal, while substantial shareholders filed 10 acquisitions and three disposals.

During the five sessions, 20 primary-listed companies conducted buybacks with a total consideration of S$20 million, half the run rate of the previous week as the earnings season heats up.

UOB again led the activity with S$8.1 million of buybacks, followed by ST Engineering with S$5.1 million.

Centurion joint chairmen continue accumulating shares

Between Oct 15 and 20, Han Seng Juan, non-executive director and joint chairman of Centurion Corporation , acquired an aggregate 608,300 shares on-market for S$765,325.

At an average price of S$1.26 a share, the purchases increased his total interest in the real estate and investment holding company to 44.5 per cent, from 44.43 per cent previously.

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Separately, on Oct 20, executive director and joint chairman David Loh made an on-market purchase of 200,000 shares at S$1.2483 apiece. This raised his total interest to 48.37 per cent from 48.34 per cent.

Centurion Corp completed its acquisition of worker accommodation business and land assets in Karratha, Western Australia, on Oct 19. It was undertaken through the group’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, and expands its key worker accommodation platform in Australia.

GuocoLand chairman further grows deemed interest

On Oct 14, GuocoLand chairman and non-independent non-executive director Quek Leng Chan acquired a deemed interest in 316,500 shares through an open-market purchase by GuoLine Group Management Company for S$705,795, at S$2.23 per share.

This grew his deemed interest to 71.96 per cent from 71.94 per cent previously.

At its annual general meeting on Oct 22, GuocoLand highlighted its twin-engine growth strategy of property development and property investment.

The group said recurring rental income continued to grow through rental repricing at Guoco Tower and ramp-up contributions from Guoco Midtown, with rental revenue from investment properties increasing to S$293 million in the 2026 financial year from S$281 million in the prior year.

Property investment contributed S$215 million of underlying operating profit in FY2026 and accounted for about 60 per cent of the group’s underlying operating profit.

GuocoLand also highlighted more than S$3 billion of unrecognised sales value from sold residential units as at Jun 30, expected to be progressively recognised from fiscal 2027 to 2030.

The group said it remains focused on expanding its recurring rental income base, maintaining high commitment rates across its investment portfolio, as well as pursuing disciplined land acquisitions in Singapore.

In FY2026, the group continued to reposition its China and Malaysia businesses through the privatisation of GuocoLand Malaysia, active monetisation of residential inventory in Chongqing, and the divestment of Thistle Johor Bahru.

GuocoLand said these actions were intended to provide greater flexibility, streamline the operating structure, unlock latent value and identify the future direction of its Malaysia business.

Tuan Sing directors’ deemed interests rise

On Oct 15, William Liem, CEO and executive director of Tuan Sing , reported an increase in his deemed interest in the property investment company to 60.351 per cent, from 60.196 per cent previously.

The increase arose from the acquisition of 1,962,400 shares for S$529,789, at an average price of S$0.27 apiece, by Nuri Holdings and Greenpark Investments, in which he is deemed interested.

Following the same transaction, Tuan Sing non-executive and non-independent director Michelle Liem likewise reported a rise in deemed interest to 60.351 per cent from 60.196 per cent.

During the week, Tuan Sing also announced that it will progressively open Opus Bay Batam from December 2026. The integrated waterfront development will include a private ferry terminal, 493-room hotel, luxury villa resort, retail promenade and sports facilities.

Located about 45 minutes by ferry from Singapore, the project represents a new hospitality and lifestyle destination in Batam and forms part of the group’s tourism and hospitality growth strategy.

Frencken chairman increases direct interest

On Oct 20, Frencken Group chairman and non-independent non-executive director Gooi Soon Chai bought 100,000 shares on-market for S$218,000, or S$2.18 per share.

The transaction raised his direct interest in the technology and precision engineering player to 1.74 per cent from 1.71 per cent previously. His total interest also grew, to 21.53 per cent from 21.5 per cent.

Gooi has more than 30 years of experience in the global technology industry, and was senior vice-president of Keysight Technologies and president of its electronic industrial solutions group.

Before retiring from Keysight in 2025, he oversaw its businesses across automotive, energy, consumer electronics, education and semiconductor end-markets, as well as its global order fulfilment and information technology operations.

In August, Frencken Group maintained its guidance for FY2026 revenue and profit to be higher than in FY2025, with H2 FY2026 revenue projected to exceed both H1 FY2026 and H2 FY2025 figures.

Management highlighted continued momentum in semiconductor demand, supported by artificial intelligence-related investments and customer capacity expansion plans. It also reiterated its ambition to exceed S$1 billion in annual revenue by 2028.

Huationg CEO continues share accumulation

Between Oct 14 and 20, Patrick Ng, executive director and CEO of Huationg Global , acquired an aggregate 402,500 shares on-market for S$192,625, at an average price of S$0.48 a share.

The purchases increased his direct interest in the civil engineering and infrastructure services company to 8.23 per cent from 7.94 per cent, while his total interest grew to 73.1 per cent from 72.81 per cent.

At the Singapore Corporate Awards 2026 in September, Ng received the Best Chief Executive Officer Award in the category for companies with a market capitalisation of less than S$300 million.

Attika executive chairman acquires more shares

Steven Tan, executive chairman and managing director of Attika Group , on Oct 15 and 16 acquired a deemed interest in an aggregate 439,700 shares on-market for S$94,515. The average price per share was S$0.215.

His deemed interest in the interior decoration and engineering company increased to 74.7 per cent from 74.6 per cent.

Tan founded Attika Group in 2014, and continues to lead the business. He is responsible for the group’s strategic direction, overall management, business development, resource allocation, project tendering and financing activities.

In August, Attika Group said it remained well-positioned to benefit from sustained construction demand in Singapore, particularly in niche segments such as data centres and public infrastructure projects.

It added that it would continue to tender selectively for projects to strengthen its order book and support sustainable growth.

JustCo executive chairman and CEO grows direct interest

On Oct 21, JustCo executive chairman and CEO Kong Wan Sing purchased 80,000 shares on-market for S$32,800, or S$0.41 apiece. This raised his direct interest to 0.37 per cent from 0.35 per cent previously, while his total interest increased to 18.7 per cent from 18.68 per cent.

The flexible workspace provider in August noted that it remained on track to expand its network to 78 centres, comprising 57 operational and 21 committed centres. It also said it is well-placed to pursue further growth without additional fundraising.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, JustCo’s board plans to distribute 50 per cent of net profit after tax as dividends from FY2027.

Kong founded JustCo and led its growth from a single Singapore location into a regional network spanning 10 gateway cities across the Asia-Pacific.

He oversees the group’s strategy and expansion, with a focus on hybrid work solutions, workplace experience and property technology.

The Assembly Place chairman raises direct interest

On Oct 19, Low See Ching, The Assembly Place non-executive chairman, bought 100,000 shares on the market for S$19,729 or S$0.197 apiece. The transaction grew his direct interest to 25.7 per cent from 25.67 per cent.

Low is responsible for the co-living operator’s strategic planning and business development, and was an early backer of its portfolio of community living spaces.

Since 2014, he has served as executive director and deputy CEO of property developer Oxley , where he oversees sales and marketing, project and business development, as well as financial management.

Mooreast deputy chairman increases direct interest

On Oct 16, Mooreast executive director and deputy chairman Sim Koon Lam purchased 55,000 shares on-market for S$4,950, or S$0.09 each. This raised his direct interest to 10.81 per cent from 10.79 per cent, while his total interest increased to 65.61 per cent from 65.59 per cent.

His deemed interest remained unchanged at 54.8 per cent, arising from shares held by Feng Tai Investment, in which he holds a 60 per cent interest.

Sim, who has more than 35 years of business and technical experience in the oil and gas industry, established Mooreast in Singapore in 1993 as Vryhof Anchors’ Asian subsidiary, before founding Mooreast Asia in 2010.

He leads the senior management team, providing strategic oversight while remaining involved in day-to-day operations.

The writer is the market strategist at Singapore Exchange (SGX). To read SGX’s market research reports, visit sgx.com/research.