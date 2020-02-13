You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Challenger Tech posts 11.6% fall in Q4 net profit of S$5.07m

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 10:20 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CONSUMER electronics retailer Challenger Technologies posted shrinking fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with the bottom line challenged by how changes in inventories of finished goods swung into negative territory from the year before.

Net profit slipped 11.6 per cent year-on-year to S$5.07 million for the three months to Dec 31, 2019, while revenue was 1.1 per cent lower at S$83 million, as the growth in corporate, trade show and online sales could not make up for lower contributions from retail operations.

Earnings per share was 1.47 Singapore cents for the quarter, down from 1.66 cents. Net asset value stood at 29.8 Singapore cents a share against 26.65 cents before.

For the full year, net profit fell 9.4 per cent to S$17.6 million, even as revenue inched up by 2.9 per cent to S$329.6 million.

Challenger noted in its outlook statement that, while the retail sector, where it has 41 stores in Singapore, remains tough, it is looking to grow its electronic signage services businesses.

SEE ALSO

UnUsUaL posts 15.5% rise in Q3 net profit of S$3.52m

The board has recommended a final dividend of 1.5 Singapore cents a share, to be paid on June 5, with the books closing on May 14.

The latest dividend is less than half of what was paid out in the previous year, when shareholders got 3.1 Singapore cents a share, including an interim dividend.

But the board said in its financial statements that, "in view of the uncertainty in the market outlook and business environment", its dividend proposal was thought to be "prudent", with both the global economic slowdown and the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic cited as factors.

Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL posts 15.5% rise in Q3 net profit of S$3.52m

ISOTeam posts 24% rise in Q2 net profit of S$1.65m

KOP narrows Q3 losses to S$513,000 on 33.6% revenue rise

The Hour Glass posts 1.5% rise in Q3 net profit of S$18.6m

Sats posts 14% fall in Q3 net profit of S$59.3m

Lum Chang posts 34.3% rise in Q2 net profit of S$4.04m

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

New party boss in China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus

[BEIJING] The new Communist Party chief of Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, said...

Feb 13, 2020 10:05 PM
Garage

Traveloka-backed PouchNATION extends Series B round to TIX ID

EVENT management technology startup PouchNATION has extended its Series B round to include TIX ID, an online cinema...

Feb 13, 2020 09:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound rallies as Javid resignation prompts fiscal speculation

[LONDON] The pound rallied while gilts fell after Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid resigned, causing...

Feb 13, 2020 09:50 PM
Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL posts 15.5% rise in Q3 net profit of S$3.52m

CATALIST-LISTED UnUsUaL Ltd, the concert promotion and event production spin-off of mm2 Asia, saw third-quarter...

Feb 13, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Japan reports its first death from coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan reported its first death from the novel coronavirus after a woman in her 80s died Thursday, Health...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly