Challenger Technologies calls for trading halt ahead of announcement
Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 8:45 AM
CHALLENGER Technologies has requested for a trading halt pending an announcement, the electronics retailer said in a regulatory filing just before the market opened on Monday.
Its shares last traded marginally lower at S$0.53 on Friday, down 0.5 Singapore cents.
