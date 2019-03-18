You are here

Challenger Technologies calls for trading halt ahead of announcement

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 8:45 AM
CHALLENGER Technologies has requested for a trading halt pending an announcement, the electronics retailer said in a regulatory filing just before the market opened on Monday.

Its shares last traded marginally lower at S$0.53 on Friday, down 0.5 Singapore cents.

