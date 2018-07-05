Challenger Technologies secures 2 new leases in Singapore

CHALLENGER Technologies announced on Thursday that it has secured two new leases in Singapore. The first is at a pre-owned IT store in JCube and the second at Musica Boutique in Ion Orchard.

The former will commence operations in the third quarter of 2018, while the latter will begin in the fourth quarter.

The company said that the securing of the two leases is in line with its plans to focus on its retail operations by expanding to suitable locations in Singapore.