You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Challenger's voluntary delisting blocked by 11.36% vote; exit offer to lapse

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 1:47 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE voluntary delisting of consumer electronics retailer, Challenger Technologies, failed to go through on Thursday, as some 11.36 per cent of shareholders voted against the resolution.

This is the second lapsed privatisation deal this week, after the buyout offer for mainboard-listed Indofood Agri Resources fell through on Wednesday due to insufficient acceptances.

At Challenger's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday, minority shareholders, led by James Hay, director at Pangolin Investment Management, continued to bemoan the too-low offer price at the question-and-answer session before putting the resolution to the vote.

With the delisting now rejected by shareholders, the exit offer will lapse, and the offeror and its concert parties will not be able to make another offer for the shares for 12 months from the date the exit offer lapses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Speaking to media after the meeting, Mr Hay said he was "delighted" with the outcome, both for Pangolin and individual retail shareholders.

He said that Pangolin has done this before and recently also successfully fought for a higher offer price from Selangor Properties Bhd in Malaysia.

For Challenger's case, for weeks leading up to the EGM, the company had published its research on its website and asked shareholders to contact the company if they were planning to vote against. The combined shareholding, "within a couple of weeks" approached 10 per cent, including Pangolin's stake of 2.94 per cent.

The current regulations allow holders of more than 10 per cent present and voting to veto a voluntary delisting deal.

Asked what he hopes the company will do with the episode now behind itself, he said: "Mr Loo (referring to Challenger's chief executive officer Loo Leong Thye) should probably, I would hope, stop talking to Dymon (Asia) and just work through all of us."

Dymon Asia Private Equity owns 30 per cent of the offeror, Digileap Capital, while the Loo family owns the remaining 70 per cent.

Mr Hay also brushed off Mr Loo's comments two weeks before the EGM saying that Pangolin had earlier made two unsolicited offers to sell its stake to the majority shareholder.

He said that Pangolin is a fund manager, answerable to its own shareholders, but so far has remained committed to investing in the company, having remained an investor for the past nine years.

He added, not in jest, that Mr Loo should be happy with the outcome too. "Because actually people are saying we want to remain shareholders in your company, Mr Loo."

Companies & Markets

Nico Steel gets 1-year extension to exit SGX watch list

SGX in 10th spot globally by IPO proceeds for Q2

Hot Stocks: Singapore tech stocks up after Micron Q3 profit guidance beat forecasts

Frasers Commercial Trust declines to be co-investor in sponsor's Frasers Tower deal

Attilan inks MOU to buy family entertainment content producer; to seek shareholders' nod for transfer to Catalist

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
3 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

nwy_Ramaswami_250619_36_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

Juniper Hill.JPG
Jun 27, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Timah's Juniper Hill to open for sale from July 13; prices start from S$1.6m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening