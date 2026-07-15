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Changi Airport Group awards contract for new office development at Terminal 3

The standalone block will provide about 9,600 sq m of workspace to meet growing demand for such facilities

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 06:15 PM
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    • The new development will be located at the landside of T3.
    • The new development will be located at the landside of T3. IMAGE: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

    [SINGAPORE] Changi Airport Group (CAG) has awarded a contract for a new office development, which will be integrated with a revamped coach stand at Terminal 3 (T3), said a Wednesday (Jul 15) statement.

    The six-storey building will provide about 9,600 square metres (sq m) of purpose-built workspace to meet the growing demand from airlines, airport partners and other businesses seeking proximity to Changi Airport.

    It will be located at the landside of T3, added the group, and will be the airport’s first standalone office block.

    Nakano Singapore, a construction firm in the city-state, was awarded the contract for this project.

    The construction will be carried out in two phases to minimise impact on existing operations.

    The first phase, which involves the construction of the office block, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2028. The remaining works on the revamped coach stand is set to be completed in the second half of 2028.

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    The airport currently offers about 80,000 sq m of landside office space across Terminals 1 to 4 to support the group and a network of aviation partners, which include airlines, ground handlers and government agencies.

    CAG said that with existing capacity "reaching its limits”, additional space is needed to support the hub’s growth in the lead-up to the opening of Terminal 5 in the mid-2030s.

    Steve Tay, CAG’s vice-president of rentable properties, said: “This development will provide a conducive and well-designed workspace environment for our partners, supporting their operational needs while enabling closer collaboration across the airport ecosystem.”

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