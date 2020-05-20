You are here

Changi Airport to gradually allow transit traffic from June 2

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 8:22 PM
FROM June 2, Singapore will gradually allow travellers to transit through Changi Airport as it begins to progressively re-open air transport.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that airlines should submit their proposals for transfer lanes through Changi Airport to it. It added: "The proposals will be evaluated taking into account aviation safety, public-health considerations, as well as the health of passengers and air crew."

Strict measures will be put in place to ensure that transit passengers remain in designated areas and do not come into contact with other passengers at the airport. Other existing precautionary measures will continue, such as safe distancing and temperature screening.

Airport staff will also be required to wear personal protective equipment when interacting with transit passengers. 

As it stands now, foreign passengers can transit via Singapore only if they are on a repatriation flight organised by their government.

