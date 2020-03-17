You are here

Changing hands

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SP Group CEO Wong Kim Yin to lead Sembcorp from July 1

Ho Bee wins S$223.6m tender for Biopolis Phase 6 at one-north

ST Engineering, URA to develop and sell urban-planning solution for cities

Yangzijiang bags US$1.15b shipbuilding deal

Corporate digest

Plunging oil prices add to headwinds for SIA

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

EU economy likely to shrink 1% in 2020 because of coronavirus: Commission

[BRUSSELS] The EU economy is likely to shrink 1 per cent this year as a result of the coronavirus, a European...

Mar 16, 2020 11:54 PM
Stocks

US markets should stay open despite turmoil, says top securities regulator

[NEW YORK] US markets should stay open despite intense volatility, the head of the US securities regulator said on...

Mar 16, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore has robust strategy to ensure it doesn't run out of essentials, says Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has a robust multi-pronged strategy that will ensure the country does not run out of the...

Mar 16, 2020 10:43 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia in lockdown after cases surge to most in Southeast Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is restricting people's movement nationwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mar 16, 2020 10:33 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to implement closure of all govt and private sector premises

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia PM Muhyiddin will implement closure of all government and private sector premises.

