Changing hands

[PARIS] Publicis said on Monday it planned to slash costs by US$545 million by cutting management pay and halving...
[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported a record 386 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday (April 13), of which 280 are...
[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to...
[ADDIS ABABA] Swarms of locusts in Ethiopia have damaged 200,000 hectares of cropland and driven around a million...
[DETROIT] Ford Motor said on Monday it expects to post a pre-tax loss of about US$600 million for the first quarter...
