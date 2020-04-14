You are here

Changing hands

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Companies & Markets

Amazon seeks 75,000 workers as orders pile up amid pandemic

SGX has come a long way since Barings debacle

Singtel's NCS and Nets tie up to create e-payment platform for central banks

CDL to expand EV charging points in new and existing developments

HC Surgical shares on erratic ride after news of doctor's failed defamation suit

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 12:35 AM
Consumer

Publicis to slash costs, dividend as coronavirus hurts Q1 sales

[PARIS] Publicis said on Monday it planned to slash costs by US$545 million by cutting management pay and halving...

Apr 14, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Record 386 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore; 65-year-old Singaporean is 9th person to die from virus

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported a record 386 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday (April 13), of which 280 are...

Apr 13, 2020 11:41 PM
Consumer

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to...

Apr 13, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Locust invasion creates food crisis for 1 million Ethiopians: UN

[ADDIS ABABA] Swarms of locusts in Ethiopia have damaged 200,000 hectares of cropland and driven around a million...

Apr 13, 2020 10:42 PM
Transport

Ford expects US$600m Q1 loss due to coronavirus

[DETROIT] Ford Motor said on Monday it expects to post a pre-tax loss of about US$600 million for the first quarter...

