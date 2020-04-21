You are here

Changing hands

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Companies & Markets

EH-Reit manager, trustee ordered to protect unitholders; regulators studying possible breaches

Do Reit managers have as much stake as unitholders?

Singapore banks to offer more affordable financial support to cash-strapped SMEs

Break-even still not in sight for F&B outlets despite spike in takeaways

ST Engineering bags contracts worth over S$1.6b in Q1

Valuation of Sing Holdings' Melbourne hotel could take a hit from Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 21, 2020 12:38 AM
Government & Economy

Over a million UK workers furloughed due to coronavirus

[LONDON] More than a million British workers have been put on temporary leave by their companies, based on...

Apr 20, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

Merkel urges 'transparency' from China on outbreak

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged China to be as transparent as possible about the...

Apr 20, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Norway's US$1t wealth fund snared by scandal over its CEO

[OSLO] The world's biggest sovereign wealth fund faces serious questions over the conduct of its outgoing chief...

Apr 20, 2020 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

South Koreans return to work, crowd parks, malls as social distancing rules ease

[SEOUL] South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as...

Apr 20, 2020 10:22 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil plunges to below US$11 a barrel

[LONDON] Oil suffered its biggest one-day price plunge in the modern era, at one point crashing about 40 per cent to...

