Changing hands

[JERUSALEM] Chipmaker Intel Corp has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about US$900 million to help...
[CALIFORNIA] At US$4,500 for a round of treatment for Covid-19, remdesivir, Gilead Sciences' new medicine could be...
[WASHINGTON] The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would...
[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods fell more than expected in March and could sink further as disruptions...
[BENGALURU] Apple on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop...
