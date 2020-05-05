You are here

Changing hands

Tracking fund flows in the Singapore stock market
Tue, May 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Companies & Markets

May 5, 2020 12:28 AM
Transport

Intel buys Moovit transit app for US$900m to help develop robotaxis

[JERUSALEM] Chipmaker Intel Corp has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about US$900 million to help...

May 5, 2020 12:10 AM
Consumer

Gilead Covid-19 drug may exceed US$2b in sales, Piper says

[CALIFORNIA] At US$4,500 for a round of treatment for Covid-19, remdesivir, Gilead Sciences' new medicine could be...

May 4, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Biden personnel records can't be released, Senate Secretary says

[WASHINGTON] The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would...

May 4, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders drop more than expected in March

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods fell more than expected in March and could sink further as disruptions...

May 4, 2020 10:38 PM
Consumer

Apple launches new MacBook Pro

[BENGALURU] Apple on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop...

