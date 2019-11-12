You are here

Changing hands

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Europe gives go ahead to market Ebola vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union authorised the marketing of a vaccine against Ebola on Monday, permitting the first...

Nov 12, 2019 12:05 AM
Technology

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

[AMSTERDAM] A Dutch court has ordered Facebook to remove advertisements that misuse the likeness of a local...

Nov 11, 2019 11:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's Jingye forges rescue deal for British Steel

[LONDON] Chinese industrial giant Jingye Group has agreed to buy bankrupt British Steel for an undisclosed amount,...

Nov 11, 2019 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

Growth of contraceptive use highest in African countries

[NAIROBI] The number of women and girls in poor countries embracing modern contraception has leapt by tens of...

Nov 11, 2019 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital JV being sued by main contractor in Batam

A JOINT-VENTURE vehicle linked to Rich Capital is being sued by the main contractor of its Oxley Convention City...

