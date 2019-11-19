You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Changing hands

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Dark clouds ahead for Singapore banks after robust Q3 earnings

HK dividends hold up as China firms stay robust

Frasers Property takes prudent stance in Singapore residential market

Yangzijiang climbs 8% after CEO says chairman will soon return

SGX bags excellence award for second straight year

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 01:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

UTILITY company Senoko Energy says it does not need additional funding from the Singapore government in the...

Nov 19, 2019 12:24 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases for first time in five months

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close...

Nov 19, 2019 12:12 AM
Transport

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14...

Nov 18, 2019 11:55 PM
Consumer

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

[NEW YORK] Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics...

Nov 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong demonstrators trapped on campus

[HONG KONG] Police officers Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university,...

