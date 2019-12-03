You are here

Changing hands

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frasers' logistics and commercial Reits propose S$1.58b merger

'Limited' risk of big price correction for S-Reits

Waste management company 800 Super unveils S$130m integrated facility in Tuas

OUELH to co-develop hospital in Shenzhen for 126.3m yuan

Corporate digest

Jardines and banks lag as STI bucks regional trend

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US factory activity, construction spending unexpectedly fall

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity contracted further in November amid a slump in new orders while construction...

Dec 3, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

WTO faces cliff-edge crisis next week as mediator eyes departure

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organisation's appellate body will cease to function in any capacity starting Dec 11 when...

Dec 2, 2019 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling falls as probability of hung parliament grows

[LONDON] The pound was sluggish on Monday as polls showed that the Conservative Party was leading albeit with a...

Dec 2, 2019 11:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Swee Hong sinks into red with losses in Q1 FY2020, FY2019

WATCH-LISTED construction company Swee Hong sank into the red for both FY2019 as well as its first-quarter results...

Dec 2, 2019 11:36 PM
Life & Culture

Shelley Morrison,'Will & Grace' actress, dies at 83

[NEW YORK] Shelley Morrison, whose 64-year acting career included playing the memorable maid Rosario on NBC's "...

