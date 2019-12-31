You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Changing hands

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Grab, Singtel make it to digibank altar after hectic speed-dating

Africa, Central Asia par for the course when Singapore firms go abroad

OCBC, Keppel, Validus tie-up closes door on digital bank bid

Trans-cab takes second stab at listing on SGX

Yeo Hiap Seng CEO set to leave, Coca-Cola executive named as his successor

Hyflux expects adverse impact from ending prior TuasOne deal

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 05:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Monday to three-month highs, lifted by optimism over an expected China-US trade deal...

Dec 31, 2019 05:42 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips from records as investors lock in year-end gains

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from...

Dec 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US-China trade deal signing within week or so: White House adviser

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new...

Dec 30, 2019 11:47 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales climb for a third time in 4 months

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes increased in November for the third time in...

Dec 30, 2019 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit declines to smallest in three years

[WASHINGTON] The US merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed for a third month in November to the smallest...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly