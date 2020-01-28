You are here

Changing hands

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Modernising Eu Yan Sang

SGX RegCo's second audit proposal: a second opinion is clearly warranted

Corporate digest

Yuan, commodity-linked currencies fall on virus scare

Miscommunication resulted in disclosure omission, says Advancer Global

SGX RegCo proposals raise profile of ACRA, SISV

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 08:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Miscommunication resulted in disclosure omission, says Advancer Global

CATALIST-LISTED Advancer Global has pointed to miscommunication as the reason for its failure to disclose that its...

Jan 27, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank to intervene if rupiah becomes too strong: governor

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will stand ready to intervene in the currency market should the rupiah currency...

Jan 27, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 2% on China virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2 per cent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of...

Jan 27, 2020 01:58 PM
Life & Culture

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to power Olympic torch with hydrogen for first time

[TOKYO] Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its journey through Japan,...

Jan 27, 2020 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

US labour market may have peaked: survey

[WASHINGTON] There is an even balance in the share of US businesses reporting decreases and increases in employment...

