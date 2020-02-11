You are here

Changing hands

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Virus outbreak to take centre stage at local banks' FY19 results briefings

Singapore's financial district on high alert as infections surface there

Numerous Singapore listcos report disrupted operations in China

Telcos offer defensive buys when market is down

WongP's Simon Tay quits Hyflux board as independent director

Olam to post one-time Q4 net gain of S$72m from restructuring initiatives

Feb 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei

[TAIPEI] Taiwan said it scrambled fighter jets Monday after Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed into its...

Feb 11, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

IMF warns of coronavirus hit to Japan's economy via tourism, trade

[TOKYO] A prolonged and widespread coronavirus outbreak could hit Japan's economy, affecting tourism, retail and...

Feb 10, 2020 11:50 PM
Transport

Ghosn used Nissan-Mitsubishi venture to inflate pay

[AMSTERDAM] Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former auto executive, used a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi to...

Feb 10, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

India readying US$2.6b US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip

[NEW DELHI] India is set to give final approval to a US$2.6 billion deal for military helicopters from US defence...

Feb 10, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE to buy 88.43% stake in Indonesian coffee chain for 229b rupiah

MAINBOARD-LISTED OUE inked a deal on Monday to take a majority stake in Indonesian company Maxx Coffee Prima, which...

