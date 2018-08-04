You are here
Changi's Terminal 4 declared officially open
Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan says major infrastructure development calls for forward planning and sound judgment
Singapore
FORWARD planning and building ahead of demand is important to ensure that Changi Airport keeps ahead of its rivals, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan said on Friday, at the official opening of the airport's Terminal 4 (T4).
"But building ahead of
