You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Charmaine Lum appointed CFO of Mapletree Logistics Trust's manager

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 10:34 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's manager has appointed Mapletree long-timer Charmaine Lum Sheh Min as chief financial officer (CFO).

The appointment takes effect from Jan 1, 2020.

Ms Lum has more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and audit, with the last 13 years in the Mapletree group of companies.

In her last appointment, she was the finance director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management, supporting the business to deliver its financial objectives, including fundraising, tax structuring, financial and management reporting.

Ms Lum joined Mapletree Investment in April 2006 and was transferred to Mapletree Industrial Trust Management in May 2010.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo serves notice to Metech to reconvene EGM

LMIRT reshuffles board of directors, appoints new chairman

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

Hot stocks: Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

Supplier files winding up petition against Libra unit

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo serves notice to Metech to reconvene EGM

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) served notice to Catalist-listed Metech on Friday after trading hours...

Dec 27, 2019 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT reshuffles board of directors, appoints new chairman

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) announced on Friday that it will be shaking up its board of directors and...

Dec 27, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2019 06:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

CONTRACTOR Lian Beng Group announced after trading hours on Friday that its 60 per cent-owned subsidiary, United Tec...

Dec 27, 2019 06:18 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up on Friday, gain 0.4% on the week

IT remained a sleepy period and understandably so, with the Christmas holiday taking place in the mid-week.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly