Charmaine Lum appointed CFO of Mapletree Logistics Trust's manager

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's manager has appointed Mapletree long-timer Charmaine Lum Sheh Min as chief financial officer (CFO).

The appointment takes effect from Jan 1, 2020.

Ms Lum has more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and audit, with the last 13 years in the Mapletree group of companies.

In her last appointment, she was the finance director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management, supporting the business to deliver its financial objectives, including fundraising, tax structuring, financial and management reporting.

Ms Lum joined Mapletree Investment in April 2006 and was transferred to Mapletree Industrial Trust Management in May 2010.