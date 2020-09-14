You are here

TOPLINE

Chasen capitalises on emerging trends

Its 3PL segment receives a boost amid the pandemic as air cargo crunch fuels demand for cross-border land freight.
Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20200914_NRTOPLINE_4239512.jpg
Mr Low (left) sees higher demand for long-term cross-border freight. Mr Ng (right) expects Chasen's new area of business - providing cleaning/maintenance services for critical components of machines used in the TFT LCD industry - to grow.
PHOTOS: CHASEN HOLDINGS

EVEN as Covid-19 fuels economic headwinds, Chasen Holdings is capitalising on emerging trends to drum up business for certain business segments.

Its third party logistics (3PL) segment, for instance, has seen a spike in revenue during the pandemic owing to the crunch in the air cargo...

