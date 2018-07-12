You are here
Chasen eyes opportunity in shifting manufacturing hubs
Besides expanding in existing markets, it also plans spin-offs of subsidiaries to realise value from undervalued parent
Singapore
ENCOURAGED by its record revenue and steep jump in earnings in FY18, and determined to exit the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) minimum trading price (MTP) watch list, relocation specialist Chasen Holdings is mounting a three-pronged expansion strategy.
First, it is to scale
