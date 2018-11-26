You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chasen Holdings secures two contracts worth 34m yuan with repeat customer

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 1:24 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

LOGISTICS specialist Chasen Holdings has secured two new contracts worth a combined 34 million yuan (S$6.8 million) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Chasen (Shanghai) Hi-Tech Machinery Services, the mainboard-listed company said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Monday.

The contracts with a repeat customer involve providing specialist relocation services in China for a state-of-the-art flat-panel display production plant and a semiconductor fabrication facility.

For the first contract, which is worth 9 million yuan and will run from Jan 2019 to May 2020, Chasen will move equipment and machinery for the pilot line of the customer's maiden wafer fabrication facility in Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan province.

The second contract is worth 25 million yuan and requires Chasen's move-in services for the first phase of a two-phase project for a thinned-film transistor (TFT) LCD production plant in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province. Chasen will start work in April 2019 and aims to complete this phase of the project by Dec 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both projects are expected to have a positive impact on Chasen's results for the next financial year starting April 1, 2019, said the company.

"Growing demand for electronic and smart devices in China has been a major driving force behind the country's flat-panel display market. This is also fuelling the emergence of more wafer fabrication plants to meet the need for more microchips," said Low Weng Fatt, Chasen's managing director and chief executive officer.

He noted that this is the first time one of its TFT LCD customers is building its own wafer fabrication facility instead of purchasing wafer chips from a third party supplier, and Chasen is optimistic about continuing with the customer in the remaining phases of both projects.

"As a company that specialises in moving sophisticated manufacturing equipment and fitting out production plants, we see a lot more room for us to grow as these industry-wide developments continue to unfold in China," Mr Low said.

Companies & Markets

Singapore bonds face contagion fears from Lippo probe

Cancer diagnostics firm Biolidics lodges prospectus for Catalist IPO

Keppel units to build, operate data centre in Johor

IFA finds S$1.30/share cash offer for Cityneon 'fair and reasonable'

LTC Corp to convene adjourned EGM, vote on proposed delisting

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months
5 The dearth of engineers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGmanuf_261118_54.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

Golden Wall Centre.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs get a leg-up going digital with wholesale trade industry digital plan

Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore bonds face contagion fears from Lippo probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening