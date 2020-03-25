You are here

Chaswood Resources continues to run Malaysian restaurant business

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 9:46 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage operator Chaswood Resources Holdings announced on Wednesday that it will continue to operate its restaurant business in Malaysia by offering takeaway and delivery services, which is permitted under Malaysia's movement control order. 

Malaysia had extended its movement control order by another 14 days till April 14 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. 

The group said that the limited operations may have an adverse impact of its financials for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020, as well as its earnings per share and net tangible asset value or net asset value per share.

The company will continue to monitor the situation and further announcements will be made by the company when there are material developments.

Chaswood Resources closed flat at one Singapore cent on Wednesday. 

