Chaswood Resources gets eight-week moratorium extension

Wed, Oct 02, 2019 - 11:45 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED Chaswood Resources, whose shares have been suspended from trading since June 18, 2018, has been granted an eight-week extension for a moratorium that expired on Oct 1, it announced on Wednesday night.

The firm is in the midst of a restructuring exercise, which includes working out a scheme of arrangement for creditors.

On Oct 2, the High Court granted the eight-week extension, while ordering that "the costs of and occasioned by the moratorium extension application be paid out of the assets of the company".

Chaswood said further announcements will be made as and when there are material developments on the matter.

