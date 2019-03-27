You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chaswood Resources' Malaysian unit receives letter of demand

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 7:59 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CHASWOOD Resources Holdings announced on Wednesday that its indirect Malaysian subsidiary Chaswood Resources Sdn Bhd has received a letter of demand dated March 25 from the solicitors of Acme Find Food to recover an outstanding amount of RM865,412.76 (S$287,246)

The sum is for the goods sold and delivered to outlets of the group. No payment has been made to date.

The group said that should the claim amount be paid, it would have a material adverse impact on its financial position.

It added that more announcements will be made when there are further developments on the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Yanlord Land sells out Suzhou apartment launch on first day

Soh, Quah performed unauthorised trades in nominee accounts: OCBC Securities remisier

SGX buys stake in BidFX to expand forex pillar

Roxy-Pacific, Park Hotel Group ink management deal to open Melbourne hotel in 2022

Three charged with alleged spoofing of futures market, providing false statements to SGX

Ascott Reit buys 150-room business hotel near Sydney Airport for A$61m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
5 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

ak-2703-ura3_1.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

gn-2703-ura_1.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak-2703-ura2.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

ak_women_260319_63.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Gender pay gap of 12.8% persists in Singapore: Glassdoor report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening