You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chaswood Resources says it expects to report half-year loss

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 8:46 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

CHASWOOD Resources Holdings, whose shares have been suspended from trading since last June, is expected to report a loss for the half-year ended June 30. 

The net loss after tax arose mainly due to "lower revenue amid the challenging market conditions of the industry", said Chaswood in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

However, the net loss in HY2019 is lower as compared to a year ago due to lower administrative expenses, after closing non-profitable outlets and cost-cutting measures, the company noted. 

The group will report its financial results by Aug 14. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In July, Moore Stephens, the independent auditor of Chaswood Resources Holdings, had issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.

It said it did not have sufficient appropriate evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the financial statements. 

Moore Stephens said that Chaswood's management had prepared the financial statements on the assumption that the group will continue as a going concern - this is because the directors believe they can carry out a restructuring exercise.

However, the auditor highlighted that the ability of the group to continue as a going concern is dependent on certain assumptions and the successful outcome of the various efforts by the group, of which the outcome is inherently uncertain. 

It also highlighted that the group's subsidiaries are facing various legal proceedings brought against them, and that Chaswood has also received a statutory demand for payment of S$3 million relating to a corporate guarantee provided for redeemable exchangeable bonds issued by a subsidiary. 

"These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainties which may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group and Chaswood to continue as going concerns and to realise their assets and discharge their liabilities in the ordinary course of business," Moore Stephens added.

"In light of the material uncertainties, we do not have sufficient audit evidence regarding the use of the going concern assumption in the preparation of the financial statements."

Companies & Markets

Allied Tech says it expects net loss for Q2, first-half of year

F&N Q3 net profit rises 9% on higher dairy, soft drink sales

Vicom Q2 net profit up 4.9% to S$6.6m on higher vehicle-testing volumes

OUE Commercial Reit posts 34.5% rise in Q2 DPU to 0.78 S cent

Koufu Q2 net profit up 16.2% to S$7.2m on F&B revenue growth

Haw Par Q2 earnings up 10.2% on higher operating profit, dividend income

Editor's Choice

BT_20190807_MTVIET_3856517.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q2 profit falls by 36.1% on broad business declines

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Funan-Singapore.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

mediation.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_vistara_070823.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines picks crucial fight against Emirates in India

nz_ausdollar_070868.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia dollar drops to lowest since 2009 after New Zealand's aggressive rate cut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly