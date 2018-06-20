You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chaswood Resources to serve scheme for new proposed debt restructuring

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 11:01 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

CATALIST-LISTED Chaswood Resources Holdings is to serve the scheme for the new proposed debt restructuring on the scheme lenders, the firm said in an update on its restructuring proceedings that have commenced in Malaysia.

On Wednesday, the firm said that the High Court of Malaysia has directed it to provide further details with regard to the proposed sale of the assets or businesses of its subsidiaries which form part of the scheme for the new proposed debt restructuring.

In addition, Chaswood is to file a supplementary affidavit, if any, before June 28, which is the next hearing date.

In April, the company was granted an extension from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority to hold its annual general meeting for FY2017 by June 30 and present its financial statements for the said period by June 29.

Trading of the company's shares has been suspended since June 18.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Midas's unit found to have irregularities totalling 755m yuan

Compact Metal to acquire majority interest in cement plant

Minimal damage to golf courses in Osaka: Accordia Golf

MTQ Corporation files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap still above SGX watch list threshold

RHT receives outstanding payments for 9MFY18, 4QFY18 from Fortis Healthcare

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

noble15.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore can reduce cash use and be cheque-free by 2025: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening