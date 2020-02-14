You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cheung Woh Technologies gets go-ahead to re-open Chinese factories

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 5:56 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Cheung Woh Technologies, which makes hard disk drives and precision metal-stamping parts, has been given permission from the local Chinese authorities to resume production at its plants in the Guangdong city of Zhuhai.

Its two subsidiaries in Zhuhai, which were to have opened after Chinese New Year on Feb 3, had remained closed owing to China’s widespread containment measures to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 outbreak, the board said in an update on Friday evening.

But with the go-ahead to restart work obtained on Feb 14, Cheung Woh said that operations are “expected to resume progressively” as workers return to Zhuhai amid easing travel curbs.

“Suppliers of the Zhuhai subsidiaries are in various stages of resuming operations,” the board added. “We are monitoring the situation closely, and are making necessary arrangements to minimise the impact to our supply chain.”

Cheung Woh, which also has plants in Johor and Penang, last traded at S$0.148 in January.

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take: Analysts cut target prices for DBS on expectations of weaker FY20

Companies & Markets

F&N provides guarantees for Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Starbucks Thailand deal

8Telecom weighs transfer of listing status to South Korean health product company

Hiap Seng Engineering widens Q3 loss to S$5.43 million

KrisEnergy unit faces statutory demand; another subsidiary transfers offshore production interest

Brokers' take: Analysts cut target prices for DBS on expectations of weaker FY20

Great Eastern pledges S$1m to customers affected by Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

F&N provides guarantees for Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Starbucks Thailand deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED drinks maker Fraser and Neave (F&N) will offer corporate guarantees to third-party lenders for...

Feb 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 14, 2020 06:27 PM
Companies & Markets

8Telecom weighs transfer of listing status to South Korean health product company

TELECOM infrastructure group 8Telecom International Holdings’ listing status could be transferred to a South Korean...

Feb 14, 2020 06:22 PM
Stocks

STI ends flat on Friday, up 1.2% on the week

INVESTMENT sentiment in Asia ebbed and flowed across the week on the changing outlook of Covid-19 outbreak. The...

Feb 14, 2020 06:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering widens Q3 loss to S$5.43 million

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hiap Seng Engineering, which is going through restructuring, widened its third-quarter losses as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly