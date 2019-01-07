Chew's Group gains new substantial shareholder, owners pare stake

FRESH egg producer Chew's Group has gained a new substantial shareholder.

According to disclosures filed to the Singapore Exchange on Monday evening, Ang De Yu has bought about 4.7 million shares at S$0.2107 each, for a total consideration of S$1 million via an off-market transaction, thus beefing up his stake from zero per cent to 5.62 per cent.

A separate disclosure showed that Goldhill Trust, owned by businessmen Alex Tan Pei Hong and Amos Tan Theng Hong, has pared its stake in the company from 93.41 per cent to 73.93 per cent after selling about 16.5 million shares at S$0.2107 each, for S$3.47 million in all.