You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chew's Group to diversify into property and financial investments

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 7:08 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

EGG company Chew's Group will be a Singapore egg business no more.

The company said on Tuesday that it would seek shareholders' approval to change its name and diversify its business, following the cessation of its business of producing and selling generic and designer eggs, liquid eggs, trading of spent grains and food processing in Singapore. This comes after it completed the sale of four units: Chew’s Agriculture, Chew’s Engineering Services, Chew’s Group Investment and Chew’s Group Marketing.

Chew's Group said that its only remaining subsidiary is Chew’s Food International, whose core business is in the business of trading generic and designer eggs and other food products in Hong Kong.

The company is proposing to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to obtain its shareholders' approval to change its name to OneApex and to diversify into the property and financial investments services businesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chew's Group said that the property business would consist of: investments in various properties for rental income and/or capital growth; the management of various properties, with a focus on hotels, hostels and food and beverage (F&B) outlets; and property development activities including the acquisition, development and/or sale of commercial and residential properties and hotels.

It said that it intends to focus its efforts in Singapore, initially, "because the management team is familiar with and has a wide network of business associates to leverage in seeking out profitable opportunities in Singapore’s property industry". 

As for financial investments services, it intends to go into fund management, wealth management and family office advisory services. This aspect of the business would mainly be to "support the property business of the company by allowing the company to leverage and benefit from access to pools of capital and high net worth clients seeking investments opportunities". 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel e-wallet Dash to roll out remittance service to Myanmar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening