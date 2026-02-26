China Aviation Oil H2 net profit up 68.3% at US$60.5 million

It recommends a final dividend per share of S$0.0496 for the financial year ended Dec 31

China Aviation Oil's into-plane refuelling operations at Hong Kong International Airport. The group says the improvements are due to an increase in gross profit and share of results from associates. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] China Aviation Oil posted a net profit of US$60.5 million for its second half of 2025, up 68.3 per cent from US$36 million in the year-ago period.

This translated to an earnings per share of US$0.0703, 68.2 per cent higher than US$0.0418 in the previous corresponding period.

The group said on Thursday (Feb 26) that the improvements were due to an increase in gross profit and share of results from its associates, but were partially offset by the increase in expenses and income tax expenses.

H2 revenue stood at US$7.9 billion, a marginal decline of 1.3 per cent from US$8 billion in H2 2024, driven mainly by a decrease in oil prices.

China Aviation Oil recommended a final dividend per share of S$0.0496 for the financial year ended Dec 31, versus a final dividend per share of S$0.0372 for the preceding financial year. Details on the record and payment date will be announced in due course, it said.

The counter closed Wednesday S$1.5 per cent or S$0.03 lower at S$1.98.