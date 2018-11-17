You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China developer Country Garden planning US$1b convertible bond sale: sources

Sat, Nov 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

COUNTRY Garden Holdings Co, China's biggest developer by sales, is planning to raise at least US$1 billion in a convertible bond sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Foshan-based company aims to sell the securities as soon as this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Proceeds will be used to help refinance convertible notes that mature in January 2019, they added.

Shares of Country Garden have fallen 35 per cent in Hong Kong trading this year through Thursday. The decline makes it the worst performing member of the Hang Seng Properties Index, which has dropped 10.4 per cent over the period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deliberations about the financing are ongoing, and there is no certainty they will lead to a transaction, said the people. A representative for Country Garden said the company "has been looking at different financing plans all along", declining to comment further.

Chinese developers sold a record US$5.3 billion of convertible bonds in January when many of their shares were trading close to all-time highs. Country Garden raised HK$23.5 billion (S$4.1 billion) in a share placement and a convertible bond sale that month. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
2 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
3 Ex-minister Mah Bow Tan joins Singapore fintech firm as investor, adviser
4 Govt 'can't be hands off about the property cycle'
5 Lawrence Wong, Redas chief give different takes on cooling measures

Must Read

doc72sg7lwcdjp1j2dl5an_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

doc72sgdaimbxu154124553_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening