China Environment CFO resigns after 6 months on the job

THE chief financial officer of troubled industrial waste gas treatment company China Environment Ltd, Chong Guan Choi, 32, has stepped down.

Mr Chong's resignation took effect from June 8. The mainboard-listed company said he left to pursue other interests.

Mr Chong's departure - about six months after being appointed to the CFO role in December 2017 - follows a series of developments at China Environment.

An audit uncovered possible misappropriation of rental income monies at a wholly-owned unit of the company. China Environment has previously said it had ceased business operations in its China subsidiaries.

Shares in China Environment have been suspended and last traded at 3.7 Singapore cents apiece on June 23, 2016.