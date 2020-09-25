You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Environment lapses referred to the authorities; SGX RegCo reprimands company, former executives

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 7:27 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CHINA Environment and its former head honchos have been publicly reprimanded by the Singapore bourse regulator over false statements and disclosure failures.

Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) rapped the company over its knuckles in an announcement on Friday for the lapses in its FY2013 and FY2014 annual reports.

It has referred the non-existent trade receivables and false and misleading financial statements to the relevant authorities, SGX RegCo added.

Former executive chairman Huang Min, former chief executive Wu Jida and former chief financial officer Chiar Choon Teck were also reprimanded, and SGX RegCo has advised Singapore-listed firms to consult it before appointing them as directors or executive officers.

SGX RegCo issued its reprimand over non-existent trade receivables from Chinese companies, amounting to several hundred million yuan. The regulator also flagged an undisclosed corporate guarantee by a wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary over a 20 million yuan (S$4.09 million) loan.

SEE ALSO

Toshiba top investor calls for probe as vote counting scandal widens

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SGX RegCo noted that Mr Huang was legal representative of the unit behind the undisclosed guarantee and non-existent trade receivables, and that Mr Wu was general manager. Mr Chiar was responsible for company financial statements at the time.

"SGX RegCo is of the view that they have failed to demonstrate the character and integrity expected of directors and management of listed issuers," it concluded.

China Environment shares have been suspended from trading since June 2016.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Pine Capital's Catalist sponsor to drop the firm over compliance concerns

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

Pacific Radiance assessing recoverability of amounts due from joint ventures: Board

Long-stop date for Artivision Tech reverse takeover pushed back to end-2020

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Boldtek asks for more time to hold annual general meeting, as Covid-19 delays audit

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 07:12 PM
Technology

Google's search business targeted in looming US antitrust case

[WASHINGTON] Google's search engine, one of the most-profitable businesses in history, is about to face its biggest...

Sep 25, 2020 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Pine Capital's Catalist sponsor to drop the firm over compliance concerns

TROUBLED Catalist-listed investment firm Pine Capital will lose its listing sponsor over the weekend because of...

Sep 25, 2020 06:38 PM
Companies & Markets

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

A UNIT of Catalist-listed oilfield-services company IEV Holdings has bagged a contract for an oil-and-gas project...

Sep 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance assessing recoverability of amounts due from joint ventures: Board

EMBATTLED offshore marine-services provider Pacific Radiance has impaired costs from its joint-venture companies...

Sep 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.