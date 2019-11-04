You are here

China Everbright inks 2 water treatment projects worth 396m yuan

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 10:14 PM
CHINA Everbright Water on Monday said it has secured Ji'nan Tangye New Area Waste Water Treatment PPP project and Zibo Northern Waste Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project in Shandong province, with a total investment of about 396 million yuan (S$76.3 million).

Tangye New Area Project will be built and run by a project company jointly set up by Everbright Water based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with a concession period of 30 years, including the construction period. Everbright Water holds a 99.9 per cent stake in the project company.

With a total investment of about 313 million yuan, the project has a total designed daily wastewater treatment capacity of 45,000 cubic metres.

Separately, the company also signed an agreement with the management committee of Shandong Zibo Economic Development Zone and secured the Zibo Northern Expansion Project.

The project will be constructed based on a build-operate-transfer model, with an investment of about 83 million yuan for a concession period of 30 years. Its designed daily wastewater treatment capacity is 20,000 cubic metres.

