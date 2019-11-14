You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Everbright Q3 earnings jump 27% on higher revenue

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 1:01 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CHINA Everbright Water's third-quarter net profit rose 27 per cent to HK$182.6 million (S$31.8 million) from HK$144.3 million a year ago following a jump in revenue led by construction.

For the quarter ended Sept 30, earnings per share was 6.5 HK cents versus 5.4 HK cents.

Revenue rose 33 per cent to HK$1.37 billion from HK$1.04 billion due to, among other factors, a HK$193.1 million increase in construction revenue and HK$85.9 million rise in operation revenue.

No dividend was declared, same as a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For Q3 2019, China Everbright said it recorded an additional designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 75,000 cubic metres and total new investments of about 477 million yuan (S$92.6 million), which demonstrates its good momentum in business development.

SEE ALSO

Global Invacom Q3 profit doubles to US$228,000

An Xuesong, executive director and CEO of Everbright Water, said: "The company’s business model portfolio has expanded from investment and operation to a full industry chain, including planning and design, consultancy, technological research and development, engineering construction, operation and management, and so on. 

"Moving forward, Everbright Water will apply such 'parallel strategies' on its business planning, with the aim of becoming a comprehensive water enterprise with unique advantages."

The mainboard-listed firm, which is dual-listed on the Hong Kong bourse, was up S$0.005 or 1.6 per cent to S$0.32 as at the midday trading break.

Companies & Markets

Global Invacom Q3 profit doubles to US$228,000

Hot stock: Yoma shares jump 20% on Ayala investment despite Q2 loss

Banyan Tree Q3 loss deepens to S$9.4m; CFO steps down to head new Phuket unit

Activist fund calls for merger of Sabana Reit, ESR Reit

Yoma in the red for Q2; Ayala buys 20% stake for US$155m

Golden Agri back in the black with Q3 profit on lower expenses, other income

BREAKING

Nov 14, 2019 12:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Euro resumes slide against Singapore dollar: DBS analysts

DBS analysts are expecting the euro to keep underperforming against the Singapore dollar, according to a research...

Nov 14, 2019 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

US, South Korea could scale back joint drills: Esper

[SEOUL] US military exercises with South Korea could be scaled back to aid diplomacy with the nuclear-armed North,...

Nov 14, 2019 12:31 PM
Transport

Indonesia bus collision kills seven

[BANDUNG] Seven people were killed as two passenger buses collided on a busy toll road in Indonesia Thursday,...

Nov 14, 2019 12:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Global Invacom Q3 profit doubles to US$228,000

GLOBAL Invacom, a global provider of satellite communications equipment which is on the Singapore Exchange watch-...

Nov 14, 2019 12:09 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong school suspension extended to Sunday amid unrest

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong said all schools would be suspended through Sunday amid a fourth straight day of chaos that...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly