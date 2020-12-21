You are here

China Everbright Water bags two wastewater treatment projects in Jiangsu

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 2:43 PM
CHINA Everbright Water has obtained two wastewater treatment projects in China's Jiangsu province. The projects command a total investment of about 122 million yuan (S$24.8 million), the environmental protection company said on Monday.

The company entered into a concession agreement with the People's Government of Zhenglu County, Tianning District of Changzhou City, Jiangsu province for the second phase of the Changzhou Zhenglu wastewater treatment project.

The Zhenglu project is based on a transfer-operate-transfer model with an investment of about 100 million yuan. It has a concession period of 30 years and a designed daily wastewater treatment capacity of 20,000 cubic metres (cu m).

This is the company's first project in Changzhou City. It will lay a solid foundation to further explore cooperation with the city and to bolster the company's market status in Jiangsu province, the company said.

China Everbright Water has also bagged a Jiangsu Jiangyin wastewater treatment upgrading project. The project will be implemented on a build-operate-transfer model and commands an investment of around 22 million yuan.

The upgrading project will optimise relevant processes of the Binjiang wastewater treatment plant and both phases of the Chengxi wastewater treatment plant, which will have a total designed daily wastewater treatment capacity of 180,000 cu m.

Shares of mainboard-listed China Everbright Water were trading flat at 22.5 Singapore cents as at 2.18pm on Monday.

