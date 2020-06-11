China Everbright Water cancels notes issue

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has cancelled a proposed 1.2 billion yuan (S$235.5 million) first tranche issuance of medium- term notes in light of “recent volatile conditions” in the Chinese bond market, it said in a bourse filing late Tuesday night.
It added...
